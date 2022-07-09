ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL: Who will have more sacks in 2022 - Zach Allen or J.J. Watt?

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The success of the Arizona Cardinals defensive line lies primarily on the play of two players — Zach Allen and J.J. Watt.

Watt enters his second season with the team and hope to play a full season. He played only seven games before suffering a serious shoulder injury that kept him out until the playoffs.

Statistically, he was not great in 2021 but his impact was felt. He only had one sack last season, although he was a leader in pressures before he got hurt.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has twice led the NFL in sacks and once had as many as 20.5. He has not had more than five in the last three seasons.

Allen emerged last season in Watt’s place and had a bit if a breakout season. However, he ended the season with a serious ankle injury that required offseason surgery.

He had a career-high four sacks last season.

In 2022, both will start and both will be expected to provide stout play and to disrupt the line of scrimmage against the run and the pass.

Who will have more sacks this coming season? Vote in the poll and explain why in the comment section below the article.

