Nina Nunes announces UFC on ESPN 39 bout vs. Cynthia Calvillo off due to stomach virus

By Nolan King
 2 days ago
UFC on ESPN 39 is down a fight.

Hours before the event’s start time, Nina Nunes announced her bout vs. Cynthia Calvillo was removed from Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex and is currently being rescheduled for a later date. Nunes said she caught a stomach bug following Friday weigh-ins and could not recover in time to compete.

Both Nunes (10-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) and Calvillo (9-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) looked to end losing skids. Nunes is coming off two losses, while Cavillo three. Nunes didn’t reveal what the new target date is for the matchup.

“Hey Everyone, I had an amazing camp and the best weight cut yet,” Nunes wrote. “Unfortunately I picked up a stomach virus and have been sick since right after weigh ins. I tried as much as I could to make this better and still be able to fight. Sadly it has taken a tear on my body and I won’t be able to perform tonight. Sorry to my opponent. We are rescheduling it as we speak.”

A person close to the situation told MMA Junkie the fight is being rescheduled for Aug. 13 in San Diego.

With the cancellation, Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann Zahabi slots into the second fight on the main card.

UFC on ESPN 39 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ESPN after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

The updated UFC on ESPN 39 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
  • Chase Sherman vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann Zahabi
  • Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
  • Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko
  • Garrett Armfield vs. David Onama
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson
  • Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Community Policy