New York City, NY

New Yorkers Told to ‘Mask Up Indoors Against COVID-19 Again

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers are being told to resume wearing masks indoors in the face of a new spike in COVID-19 in the city. On Friday, July 8, there were 3,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 new hospitalizations in New York City due to the virus, the NYC Health Department reported. A...

www.jewishpress.com

