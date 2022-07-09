ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cardinals coach Don Coryell a step closer to Hall of Fame

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
Don Coryell’s passing scheme changed the NFL. In his head coaching career, he had a stop in the 1970s with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is a step closer to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 54 semifinalists for the 2023 class of seniors and coach/contributor categories.

Coryell is one of 29 semifinalists among the coaches and contributors. He is “an innovative coach whose ‘Air Coryell’ offense produced some of the most dynamic passing attacks in NFL history.”

He was most famous for his years with the San Diego Chargers from 1978-1986, but his head coaching career began with the Cardinals from 1973-1977.

He led the Cardinals to three consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins from 1974-1976, although he was 0-2 in the playoffs.

His offenses with the Cardinals ranked no worse than 12th and they were in the top 10 four times and in the top five three times.

He was 42-27-1 coaching the Cardinals.

Only one of the 29 coach and contributor candidates will be selected to the Hall of Fame in next year’s class.

