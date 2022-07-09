ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I followed my husband abroad and thought I gave up everything for him. Now I know better.

By Olga Mecking
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj3XK_0gaEMliA00
  • I moved around for my husband's work. First to Canada, then to Germany, and then to the Netherlands.
  • I gave up everything for my husband and children: a job, family, and my country.
  • At first, I felt useless in a place where I didn't speak the language or couldn't find a job.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

My Husband Is About to Find Out Just How Rich I Am

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband grew up poor in a single-parent household. I grew up better off, with both parents making six figures. My parents were both good at saving, and good at investing money wisely. My husband knows we were better off (multiple trips to Disney World, all the fancy ‘80s toys, a large house with two spare rooms) but I don’t think he realizes just how well off. I’m just wondering if I should prepare him in some way for when my mom passes away, or go the “Surprise! We get a third of a multi-million dollar estate” route.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman in shock after discovering her late husband's secret

It’s not every day that you discover that your husband was living a dual life all along. It sounds too much like a movie, however, for this woman, this was indeed the reality. Audrey Phillips, then 85 years old, a retired economics teacher, discovered an incredible secret when her husband died. Three years after his death, while sorting through his belongings, had she not opened one particular drawer, she would have known nothing of the epic, hidden story of the man with whom she shared her life for over 64 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

My neighbours want to ban my kids from playing football in MY garden – I’m sure it’s because I’m a single mum

A MUM was sent savage texts by her neighbours asking her to ban her kids from playing football in her own garden. The woman took to Mumsnet to ask others for their opinions on the situation, as she explained: "My neighbours have sent me a couple of very unpleasant text messages telling me to stop my boys playing football in our garden as they don’t want to hear it."
KIDS
Upworthy

Woman considers breaking up with boyfriend of 5 years because he won’t stop making same joke

Every joke has a shelf life and you have to know when it stops being funny. One woman is considering breaking up with her boyfriend because he simply won't stop repeating the same joke. The couple was in a shop when they heard a man being silly with his son and talking in a baby voice. The couple found it funny and they made the joke to each other for a bit, but soon she realized that he couldn't converse without making the joke and it started to get annoying. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong "for refusing to talk to my boyfriend because he won't stop using the phrase: "Do you want some 'Pwingys, for the room?'"
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Insider

Insider

489K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy