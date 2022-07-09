Sri Lanka protesters set PM's home on fire

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence this morning during an anti-governmental march.The island of 22 million is suffering under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging the country into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Scores of protesters jump into the president's swimming pool after storming his house, while others roamed across the overlooking balcony.Rajapaksa is thought to have been removed from the official premises on Friday over safety concerns.Sign up for our newsletters here. Read More Alastair Campbell storms off Piers Morgan interview to go watch SherwoodSri Lankan president flees as protesters surround his residence, report saysSri Lanka extends school shutdown with country on brink of running out of fuel

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO