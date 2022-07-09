ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka protesters set PM's home on fire

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced he will step down after protesters...

www.bbc.com

NBC News

Sri Lanka protesters storm president’s house and clash with police

COLOMBO — Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president’s official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Sri Lankan protesters swim in president’s pool after storming official residence

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence this morning during an anti-governmental march.The island of 22 million is suffering under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging the country into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Scores of protesters jump into the president's swimming pool after storming his house, while others roamed across the overlooking balcony.Rajapaksa is thought to have been removed from the official premises on Friday over safety concerns.Sign up for our newsletters here. Read More Alastair Campbell storms off Piers Morgan interview to go watch SherwoodSri Lankan president flees as protesters surround his residence, report saysSri Lanka extends school shutdown with country on brink of running out of fuel
PROTESTS
Complex

British Trainee Pilot Dies After Fatal Mosquito Bite On Forehead

A British trainee pilot has died after she was bitten on the forehead by a mosquito in Belgium, an inquest hearing has said. Oriana Pepper, from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, was bitten by the insect while in Antwerp in July 2021 and was soon hospitalised when the infection began to spread to her brain.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The Afghan refugee commanding Ukrainian troops

Jalal Noory was just a child when he escaped the Afghan civil wars following the Soviet invasion of his country, Afghanistan in 1979. He ended up in Ukraine and it became his second home where he built a new life. Almost 25 years later he woke up witnessing the Russian...
MILITARY
Reuters

How Sri Lankan protests unfolded

July 9 (Reuters) - A deep financial crisis has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for imports of food, medicine and fuel and brought thousands of protesters on to the streets. On Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told the speaker of parliament he would step down next week. read more.
PROTESTS
BBC

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced he will step down after protesters stormed his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire. Neither the PM nor the president were in the buildings at the time. Hundreds of thousands descended on the capital Colombo, calling for Mr Rajapaksa...
WORLD
BBC

Sri Lanka: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Protesters have said they will continue to occupy the Sri Lankan presidential and prime ministerial residences until both leaders officially resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on 13 July, according to an announcement made by the parliament's speaker on Saturday. But the president has not been seen...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY
AFP

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Sri Lanka's embattled president was stuck in his own country Tuesday in a humiliating standoff with airport immigration staff blocking his exit to safety abroad, official sources said Tuesday. Rajapaksa's youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai early Tuesday after a similar standoff with airport staff.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Breaking Point: A visual guide to protests sweeping Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his entire Cabinet are set to resign this week, with outrage over the country’s economic crisis boiling over and protesters at their doorstep — literally. On Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters seized Sri Lanka’s capital buildings, including the official residence of...
PROTESTS
BBC

Ukraine reports heavy Russian missile strikes in east and south

Russian missile and rocket strikes have caused more widespread damage in towns and cities across eastern and southern Ukraine, regional officials say. Four civilians died in a strike on Siversk, a town in Donetsk region, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Civilian areas of Druzhkivka, in the same region, were also...
MILITARY

