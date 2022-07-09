ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

While Trump rally draws thousands in Anchorage, in Palmer a gay pride festival is going on at fairgrounds

By Suzanne Downing
 2 days ago
The culture wars are on display in Southcentral Alaska. In Anchorage, a rally with keynote speaker Donald Trump has attracted thousands to the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. Meanwhile, an Alaska LGBTQ+ organization is holding a gay pride festival at the Alaska Fairgrounds. Organizers say it will be a family-friendly event for people of all ages. Doors open at noon.

This is the third time the Queen’s Guard group has held the festival, and organizers say there may be as many as 6,000 people attending this year. The theme is “prom,” and visitors can expect lots of drag queens on parade throughout the fairgrounds.

Some residents of Palmer object to the event being open for children, and say that the group has a history of grooming children for drag queen lifestyles, but the Alaska Fairgrounds wrote to the complainants that it opens its facilities to all organizations, without regard to the content they provide.

The Queen’s Guard is the same organization that performed in a drag show for children in a public park in Soldotna last month, to the dismay of many parents in the community. That show featured a drag queen twerking to the children in the crowd, see story below.

