World

Sri Lanka crowd breaks Rajapaksa grip on power

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are extraordinary times for Sri Lanka - after a day of fury and violence, the country's two senior leaders have agreed to step down. The news triggered jubilation at the main protest site in Colombo. Firecrackers were set off in many parts of the city. I am at...

www.bbc.com

AFP

Pool party to celebrate storming of Sri Lanka's presidential palace

After months of angry demands for Sri Lanka's president to stand down, protesters laughed, took selfies and treated themselves to a swim as they suddenly found themselves inside his home. Since then, it has been the official residence of Sri Lanka's heads of state -- but many past leaders have believed it to be haunted. 
BBC

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced he will step down after protesters stormed his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire. Neither the PM nor the president were in the buildings at the time. Hundreds of thousands descended on the capital Colombo, calling for Mr Rajapaksa...
Reuters

How Sri Lankan protests unfolded

July 9 (Reuters) - A deep financial crisis has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for imports of food, medicine and fuel and brought thousands of protesters on to the streets. On Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told the speaker of parliament he would step down next week. read more.
BBC

Sri Lanka: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Protesters have said they will continue to occupy the Sri Lankan presidential and prime ministerial residences until both leaders officially resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on 13 July, according to an announcement made by the parliament's speaker on Saturday. But the president has not been seen...
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
International Business Times

Sri Lanka President's Brother Stopped From Flying Out As Anger Surges

Sri Lankan immigration officials said on Tuesday they prevented the president's brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country, as anger rises against the powerful family for a debilitating economic crisis. It was not immediately clear where Rajapaksa, who also holds U.S. citizenship, was trying...
The Associated Press

Blinken hits at ASEAN for lack of pressure on Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is criticizing Southeast Asian nations for not doing enough to press Myanmar’s military government to return the country to the path of democracy following last year’s power seizure. But as Blinken lamented the lack of progress in Myanmar, also known as Burma, he also moved to strengthen U.S. ties with key regional ally Thailand — part of efforts to counter Chinese influence across the Indo-Pacific. Speaking at a news conference in Bangkok, Blinken said it was “unfortunate” that repression in Myanmar was continuing nearly 18 months after the military takeover. And, he said he was disappointed that Myanmar’s neighbors weren’t applying pressure for it to end. “I think it’s unfortunately safe to say that we’ve seen no positive movement,” Blinken told reporters. “On the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people who continue to see violence perpetrated by the regime.”
CNN

Turmoil in Sri Lanka as thousands protest

Sri Lanka's president says he'll resign amid mass demonstrations over economic crisis. Catch up here. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will resign next week, according to Sri Lanka's speaker of Parliament, as protests broke out on Saturday and demonstrators breached the official residences of the president and prime minister. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he is willing to resign.
PBS NewsHour

Sri Lankan police impose curfew ahead of planned protest

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas on Friday, a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister because of the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods and disrupted people’s livelihoods.
Reuters

Sri Lanka's parliament to elect new president on July 20

COLOMBO, July 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's parliament will reconvene on July 15 and a new president will be elected on July 20, the parliamentary speaker said on Monday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to resign on Wednesday amid a devastating economic crisis.
960 The Ref

Taking selfies, Sri Lankans converge on presidential palace

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Hundreds of Sri Lankans jostled Monday to use the vast array of exercise machines in the private gym of the presidential palace, lifting weights and running on treadmills inside a facility that was, until now, the exclusive domain of the country's beleaguered president.
