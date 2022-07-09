ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

GALLERY: Boilermaker walk through Proctor Park Saturday, July 9, 2022

By John Clifford Photographer email
Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 300 walkers participated in the Boilermaker walk from...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Announcement: July 2022 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours, Rain or Shine

We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. Please bring the Identification (ID) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issue ID such as Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, Prison Photo ID. You will receive a gift for successfully recertifying with ID verification.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
bassmaster.com

Best friends clash on final day at Oneida

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Liam Blake was just the fourth angler to weigh in on Championship Saturday of the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Oneida Lake presented by Mossy Oak Fishing weigh-in, but he spent the majority of it occupying the hot seat. The Syracuse native caught over 18 pounds of smallmouth on Championship Saturday, putting himself in position for his first Opens win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

SantaCon set for July 16 in Utica

UTICA — Celebrate Christmas in July with SantaCon, a summer Santa crawl on Varick Street. SantaCon will take place Saturday, July 16, with check in from noon to 1 p.m. at The Celtic Harp, 805 Varick St., with the crawl beginning at 1 p.m. Dress like Santa, Mrs. Claus...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Daily Sentinel#The 45th Boilermaker
localsyr.com

East Syracuse celebrates Independence Day with concert and fireworks

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Village of East Syracuse celebrated Independence Day a little later with a concert and fireworks. Neighbors gathered at the Elementary School Field to watch the show. Many families said this is a show they look forward to every year. “His sister and my sister lives down the road here, we come every year and it’s the best fireworks around.”
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Italian Festival returns to Utica

UTICA — The St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish Italian Festival will take pace Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The festivities are scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Utica, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Boilermaker finish line - July 10, 2022

In this gallery, thousands of runners make their way to the finish line during the 45th Boilermaker Road Race on Sunday, July 10 in Utica. To see more Daily Sentinel coverage of the 45th Boilermaker, visit: https://romesentinel.com/boilermaker45/
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Camden's Morse top area Boilermaker finisher

UTICA — Sam Morse of Camden finished 21st in the 2022 Boilermaker road race, a year after finishing second by 13 seconds in a field without elite racers. "I'm really happy," said Morse, age 38, who clocked in at 46:59 in this year's 15K. It was a personal record for him in the race. "I didn't expect to run the last 5K that well. Nice surprise."
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Temporal Hanover, Jiggy Jog S notch Zweig wins at Vernon Downs

VERNON — Vernon Downs played host for the annual Dr. Harry M. Zweig Memorial races on Saturday afternoon. Temporal Hanover (Brian Sears) charges late to capture the $310,000 Zweig Memorial 3-year-old Open Trot. Temporal Hanover ($4.70) got the first call but Fast As The Wind (Dexter Dunn) charges up...
VERNON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse apartment building rocked by explosion (Good Morning CNY for July 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 90; Low: 69. Storms will bring heat back down. See 5-day forecast. SOLD OUT: Morgan Wall drew more than 18,000 country fans to St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Friday night, the biggest crowd at the Amp since a Florida Georgia Line sellout in 2019. See our concert review, the set list and more photos. (David Lehr photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

B Sharp offers free concert

UTICA — The final concert of the B Sharp Music Club’s 2022 season will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 6 Elizabeth St., Utica. The concert will feature a number of light classical works, along with music from shows, for voice and piano, interspersed with solos for piano and for violin. Performers are vocalists Mike McCormick, Leonarda Priore, Peter J. Costianes, and John Krause; pianists Hteemu Dee, Mary Holzhauer, John Krause, and Greg Unangst; and violinist Claire Wilcox.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: A round of applause for Utica’s Boilermaker Road Race

We wish the best of luck to the thousands of people participating in this year’s Boilermaker Road Race — whether they are taking part in the 15K event, or the 5K event, or the wheelchair division on Sunday morning, or whether they are among those who are volunteering to make this great attraction a success.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — July 8, 2022

ADASEK — To Jared Adasek and Madison Bean, of Utica,. Rome Health, a daughter, Meline Iris. CORRIGAN — To Kevin Corrigan Jr. and Kriston Grande, of Yorkville, on Friday, July 1, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Liam Maverick. PARMETER — To Damon Parmeter and Nicole Matthie, of...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 9, 2022

BATCHELDER — Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, of Natick, Mass., on June 29, 2022. Private services. Contributions to the MSCPA-Angell 350 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org. BLISS — Joyce W. Bliss, 96, of Barneveld, on July 6, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Monday at St. Leo &...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

MWPAI Arts Festival to be bigger and better than ever

UTICA — From art prints created by an actual steam roller to “smoke painting,” the annual Sidewalk Art Show and performances by local artists, this year’s Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute summer Arts Festival promises to be bigger than ever, featuring events and activities for the entire family.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man snags second place at Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Casey Smith of Victor, in Ontario County, clinched the top spot at the Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake on Saturday, with a three-day total of 55-13. Smith won the first-place prize of $52,300 and qualified for the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, which will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee from March 24th-26th.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy