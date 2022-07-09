GALLERY: Boilermaker walk through Proctor Park Saturday, July 9, 2022

UTICA — The final concert of the B Sharp Music Club’s 2022 season will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 6 Elizabeth St., Utica. The concert will feature a number of light classical works, along with music from shows, for voice and piano, interspersed with solos for piano and for violin. Performers are vocalists Mike McCormick, Leonarda Priore, Peter J. Costianes, and John Krause; pianists Hteemu Dee, Mary Holzhauer, John Krause, and Greg Unangst; and violinist Claire Wilcox.
