American Cities With the Hottest Summer

By Valeri Schwartz
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLFnw_0gaEM2Gq00 Are summers in the United States hotter than ever before? The answer appears to be yes, as most U.S. cities experienced higher summer temperatures in 2021 than in the past 50 years. And some of these places have the hottest summers in the nation.

Multiple cities in the South set new high temperature records this year, while the northern Plains and Midwest experienced a heat dome, bringing temperatures over 101 degrees to some locales. A heat dome traps heat over land, and last summer, such a phenomena was responsible for the unusually high temperatures that killed 112 people in Washington state.

To determine the 50 cities with the hottest summers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed climate data from the National Centers for Environmental Information of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . Cities were ranked based on the average summer temperature from 1991 to 2020 - the climate normal. We aggregated temperature and precipitation data from weather stations in the Global Historical Climatology Network. Only cities with at least 150,000 residents were considered. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

Most U.S. cities with the hottest summers are in the South. Over 25% are in Texas, with Laredo hitting an average summer temperature of 88.3 degrees Fahrenheit, ranking as Texas’ highest ranking city on the list, at No. 7. Eight cities on the list are in Florida, while Alabama and Arizona are home to four cities each. There are also three cities in Nevada among those with the hottest summers, and these three rank among the top five hottest cities.

High temperatures don’t necessarily hamper large populations. The most populous city on the list is Houston at No. 13, with a total population over 2 million. Houston’s average summer temperature is 84.4°F. Houston’s year-round average temperature is 70.7°F. Other well-populated cities include San Antonio and Phoenix. (For average year-round temperatures in these cities see, the 50 warmest cities in America .)

Some of the hottest cities are also drier, with minimal rainfall. Four cities on the list have an average annual precipitation in the single digits -- less than 10 inches a year. Three of these are in Nevada, a state that is experiencing severe drought with 2022 being the third driest in 128 years. (Here are the states with the worst drought .)

In fact, the city on the list with the lowest annual precipitation, 4.2 inches, also has the No. 1 hottest summer: Paradise, Nevada. Average summer temperatures in Paradise reach 90.8°F, but this scorching heat does not stop visitors. Within the boundaries of Paradise are some of the most well-known landmarks on the Las Vegas strip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wDPb_0gaEM2Gq00

50. Kansas City, Missouri
> Avg. summer temperature: 77.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 55.8°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 40.3 in.
> Total population: 491,158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyVZY_0gaEM2Gq00

49. Chesapeake, Virginia
> Avg. summer temperature: 77.7°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 60.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 51.4 in.
> Total population: 242,647

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHjrx_0gaEM2Gq00

48. Norfolk, Virginia
> Avg. summer temperature: 78.3°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 61.0°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 49.6 in.
> Total population: 244,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNAvP_0gaEM2Gq00

47. Charlotte, North Carolina
> Avg. summer temperature: 78.4°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 61.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 43.7 in.
> Total population: 873,570

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsaNO_0gaEM2Gq00

46. Raleigh, North Carolina
> Avg. summer temperature: 78.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 61.1°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 48.7 in.
> Total population: 469,698

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le4re_0gaEM2Gq00

45. Wichita, Kansas
> Avg. summer temperature: 78.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 57.3°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 35.1 in.
> Total population: 390,566

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csjoi_0gaEM2Gq00

44. St. Louis, Missouri
> Avg. summer temperature: 78.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 58.0°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 43.8 in.
> Total population: 304,709

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NHvd_0gaEM2Gq00

43. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
> Avg. summer temperature: 78.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 76.0°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 71.5 in.
> Total population: 347,181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOxuu_0gaEM2Gq00

42. Arlington, Virginia
> Avg. summer temperature: 78.9°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 59.3°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 41.8 in.
> Total population: 236,434

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIPxR_0gaEM2Gq00

41. Chattanooga, Tennessee
> Avg. summer temperature: 79.4°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 61.9°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 57.7 in.
> Total population: 181,370

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNUxt_0gaEM2Gq00

40. Fayetteville, North Carolina
> Avg. summer temperature: 79.5°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 62.5°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 46.3 in.
> Total population: 211,201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3A1j_0gaEM2Gq00

39. Lubbock, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 79.9°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 61.6°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 19.1 in.
> Total population: 257,013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBZIb_0gaEM2Gq00

38. Little Rock, Arkansas
> Avg. summer temperature: 80.1°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 61.7°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 52.7 in.
> Total population: 198,067

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Rtkz_0gaEM2Gq00

37. Huntsville, Alabama
> Avg. summer temperature: 80.1°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 62.9°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 57.6 in.
> Total population: 199,845

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRLVR_0gaEM2Gq00

36. Birmingham, Alabama
> Avg. summer temperature: 80.3°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 63.9°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 56.9 in.
> Total population: 210,928

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4s5b_0gaEM2Gq00

35. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
> Avg. summer temperature: 80.5°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 60.8°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 36.4 in.
> Total population: 649,821

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvSbY_0gaEM2Gq00

34. Columbus, Georgia
> Avg. summer temperature: 80.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 65.2°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 50.3 in.
> Total population: 195,418

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvUnq_0gaEM2Gq00

33. Macon-Bibb County, Georgia
> Avg. summer temperature: 81.2°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 65.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 49.1 in.
> Total population: 153,026

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsobB_0gaEM2Gq00

32. Tulsa, Oklahoma
> Avg. summer temperature: 81.4°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 61.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 43.1 in.
> Total population: 402,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSCkA_0gaEM2Gq00

31. Jackson, Mississippi
> Avg. summer temperature: 81.5°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 65.7°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 55.7 in.
> Total population: 163,778

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtsCM_0gaEM2Gq00

30. Jacksonville, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 81.7°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 69.7°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 52.8 in.
> Total population: 902,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17iiFk_0gaEM2Gq00

29. Montgomery, Alabama
> Avg. summer temperature: 81.9°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 66.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 52.9 in.
> Total population: 199,054

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkYxI_0gaEM2Gq00

28. Augusta-Richmond County consolidated government (balance), Georgia
> Avg. summer temperature: 82.0°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 66.3°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 44.4 in.
> Total population: 197,535

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugxbl_0gaEM2Gq00

27. Tallahassee, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 82.0°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 68.2°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 58.5 in.
> Total population: 192,885

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZceWg_0gaEM2Gq00

26. Mobile, Alabama
> Avg. summer temperature: 82.1°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 68.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 67.7 in.
> Total population: 189,994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaSou_0gaEM2Gq00

25. Hollywood, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 82.5°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 76.1°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 65.0 in.
> Total population: 153,834

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFOcu_0gaEM2Gq00

24. McKinney, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 82.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 65.0°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 40.4 in.
> Total population: 191,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4Fpa_0gaEM2Gq00

23. Orlando, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 82.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 73.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 54.1 in.
> Total population: 284,817

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMGNo_0gaEM2Gq00

22. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 83.1°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 76.5°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 63.2 in.
> Total population: 181,818

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKKuj_0gaEM2Gq00

21. St. Petersburg, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 83.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 74.6°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 53.2 in.
> Total population: 264,001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8l3y_0gaEM2Gq00

20. Tampa, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 83.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 74.5°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 55.2 in.
> Total population: 395,912

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419FUp_0gaEM2Gq00

19. El Paso, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 83.7°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 66.2°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 10.1 in.
> Total population: 679,879

18. Arlington, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 83.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 66.0°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 38.1 in.
> Total population: 397,269

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fW7u_0gaEM2Gq00

17. Austin, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 83.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 68.2°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 37.5 in.
> Total population: 965,872

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2nIF_0gaEM2Gq00

16. Pembroke Pines, Florida
> Avg. summer temperature: 84.0°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 77.3°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 62.0 in.
> Total population: 171,979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9dAa_0gaEM2Gq00

15. Fort Worth, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 84.2°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 66.4°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 37.1 in.
> Total population: 892,221

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tzP4_0gaEM2Gq00

14. Dallas, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 84.4°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 66.8°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 40.0 in.
> Total population: 1,338,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AARQP_0gaEM2Gq00

13. Houston, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 84.4°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 70.7°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 55.1 in.
> Total population: 2,313,238

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8ltw_0gaEM2Gq00

12. Irving, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 84.5°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 66.6°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 37.0 in.
> Total population: 240,475

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4IdO_0gaEM2Gq00

11. Corpus Christi, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 84.5°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 72.9°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 32.5 in.
> Total population: 326,332

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhYjc_0gaEM2Gq00

10. San Antonio, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 84.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 70.2°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 34.2 in.
> Total population: 1,529,133

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G79Fc_0gaEM2Gq00

9. Brownsville, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 85.5°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 75.3°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 27.8 in.
> Total population: 182,230

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXgzt_0gaEM2Gq00

8. Tucson, Arizona
> Avg. summer temperature: 86.9°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 70.5°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 11.9 in.
> Total population: 545,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFAq0_0gaEM2Gq00

7. Laredo, Texas
> Avg. summer temperature: 88.3°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 74.8°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 20.5 in.
> Total population: 260,571

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daZ94_0gaEM2Gq00

6. Tempe, Arizona
> Avg. summer temperature: 88.7°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 71.8°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 8.4 in.
> Total population: 191,607

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lm36P_0gaEM2Gq00

5. Scottsdale, Arizona
> Avg. summer temperature: 88.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 71.3°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 10.1 in.
> Total population: 254,995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OOju_0gaEM2Gq00

4. North Las Vegas, Nevada
> Avg. summer temperature: 89.6°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 69.3°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 4.8 in.
> Total population: 247,248

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQUT8_0gaEM2Gq00

3. Enterprise, Nevada
> Avg. summer temperature: 90.3°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 69.1°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 5.2 in.
> Total population: 214,591

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBlvx_0gaEM2Gq00

2. Phoenix, Arizona
> Avg. summer temperature: 90.7°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 73.2°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 8.8 in.
> Total population: 1,658,422

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120M1E_0gaEM2Gq00

1. Paradise, Nevada
> Avg. summer temperature: 90.8°F
> Avg. annual temperature: 70.1°F
> Avg. annual precipitation: 4.2 in.
> Total population: 193,150

