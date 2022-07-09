Man Shot 3 Times, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 54-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 7300 block of Sanderling Place around 12:30 p.m.

The man was shot in the left side of his chest, left shoulder, and left arm. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m.

Police say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .