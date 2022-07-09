ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Shot 3 Times, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 54-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 7300 block of Sanderling Place around 12:30 p.m.

The man was shot in the left side of his chest, left shoulder, and left arm. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m.

Police say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 6

Ron Mickel
2d ago

everyday I see at least five stories coming in about shootings in Philadelphia. Philadelphia needs martial law. I agree with the comment above 100%. except for the name Philadelphia is controlled by democrats you don't see crime like this in republican-controlled places. 8 out of 10 of this country's most dangerous cities are controlled by democrats. does anyone see a pattern here?

Reply(1)
5
nobody knows
2d ago

Shut down the city 🏙…..get rid of cops 👮‍♀️👮‍♀️……and send in real security NATIONAL GUARDS 👈👀

Reply
7
 

