The Montana couple that fishes together wins big money together!. At least that's been the case twice recently during a couple major fishing tournaments in the state. You may recall the 2021 Fall Mack Days lake trout fishing tournament on Flathead Lake, where a husband and wife team landed one of the tagged money fish. Okay, not just any tagged money fish: the grand prize fish worth $10,000.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO