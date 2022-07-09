ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh;...

