Flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson has no regrets about his decision to leave the UFC for Asian organization ONE Championship in 2018. Over four years ago, Johnson swapped the Octagon for the Circle as part of a trade that saw Ben Askren move the other way. With it, “Mighty Mouse,” who is widely regarded as a contender in MMA’s GOAT debate, left the promotion in which he’d dominated the 125-pound division between 2012 and 2018, defending the gold a record 11 times.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO