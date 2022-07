Police in suburban Elmhurst have opened a hate crime investigation after three swastikas were discovered spray-painted on a residence and vehicle, according to authorities. In a Facebook post, the Elmhurst Police Department said at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North Oak Street in reference to hate symbols that had been spray-painted on two garage doors and a vehicle parked in a residence's driveway.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO