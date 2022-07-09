ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Longtime pastor laid to rest as family and friends pray for justice to be served

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sXa8_0gaEKbxK00

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton, the longtime pastor who was killed in a road rage incident last Saturday.

"Reverend Mouton would tell you to be obedient, turn a blind eye. No one in their right mind would have ever thought this would happen to him," Willie Revis, usher board vice president at East Missionary Baptist Church, said.

Many people have said that the shooting death of Mouton is unexpected and senseless.

"It still just doesn't seem real. I know we all have to go this way, obviously, but this is just not what any of us expected because he was such a great guy. He really was," church member Toyia Young said.

The shooting that claimed the life of the beloved pastor happened on June 24 . Police say Mouton and another driver got into an argument before the shooting.

The Houston Police Department is still looking for who is responsible.

"I definitely hope justice is served. They deserve that, and he deserves it most of all," Young said.

Mouton is remembered as someone who loved his family and friends and had a heart of gold.

"He would give you the whole suit off his back. He wouldn't give you the shirt, and he would give you the whole suit," Revis said.

"He was a wonderful preacher and teacher. He loved his members, and he loved his family. He was a wonderful, wonderful man-a giant of a preacher," Mouton's cousin Billy Ray Grant Jr. said.

Police are looking for a 2008-2010 Honda Accord in connection to the shooting.

A $15,000 reward for information leads police to whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

