Off-Duty Officer Shot Early Saturday Morning in West Beverly, Officials Say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 24 hours after an off-duty officer was shot Claretta Hobbs took the crime scene tape off her Beverly home. It happened Saturday morning near Artesian and 104th, which she calls a quiet neighborhood. "Right outside my house," Hobbs said. She is unsettled now, but originally she had no idea the shooting happened right outside her home. "I did hear something early Saturday morning, shortly after 2 a.m. I heard what I thought were firecrackers because people are still celebrating from the holiday. But then she looked out her window and saw several shell casings. "It had to be at least 16 or...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO