Nashville, TN

'Empty the Shelters' event reduces adoption fees to help pets find homes during overcrowding period

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A summer national event called "Empty the Shelters" is running from July 11-31, and it seeks to help promote pet adoptions through reduced fees of $50 or less at participating shelters.

The event is sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation and will be hosted at over 250 organizations in 42 states.

“Shelters are calling me daily, and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

Recently, pet shelters have been experiencing a higher than usual intake of animals, with a slower adoption rate than normal.

The Fayetteville animal shelter, which was run by the Humane Society for nearly three decades, is no longer receiving funding. All of the animals sheltered there must find new homes by August 13 or they will be euthanized.

Participating Tennessee shelters include:

  • Rutherford County Paws
  • Maury County Animal Services
  • Humane Society of Dickson County
  • McKamey Animal Center
  • Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation
  • SPCA Of Bradley County TN
  • Animal Harbor
  • Memphis Animal Services
  • Humane Society Of Lincoln County (Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter)
  • Nashville Humane Association
  • Young-Williams Animal Center Of East Tennessee

More information is available at the Empty the Shelters website.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

