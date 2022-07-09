ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Furman, a 6-year-old pitbull mix

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND — This weekend the Cleveland APL is highlighting a "sweet easy going" pitbull mix named Furman.

"He is friendly and affectionate and would make a wonderful companion!!" the APL said.

Adoption fees have been waived Saturday due to a donation from the Ken Ganley Auto Group.

"Now is the purr-fect time to find your new best friend," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Furman or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

The APL is open until 5 p.m. today.

