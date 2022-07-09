ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

After All-Star Game honor, Willson Contreras makes it clear: ‘I would love nothing more than play for the Chicago Cubs the rest of my life’

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKQ8b_0gaEKQCD00
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras yells after hitting a grand slam during the first inning against the Pirates on May 16, 2022, at Wrigley Field. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

At this time next month, Willson Contreras might be wearing a different major-league uniform.

If he has his way, though, the Chicago Cubs catcher won’t be going anywhere. Thirteen years after signing with the organization as a teenager from Venezuela, Contreras is a three-time All-Star . Fans voted Contreras as the National League starting catcher for the Midsummer Classis on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

A grateful Contreras was in disbelief Friday afternoon, minutes after manager David Ross announced the news in the clubhouse before the Cubs’ 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Dodgers.

“He deserves everything coming his way, he’s done a phenomenal job for us,” Ross said.

Contreras said he works every year to make an All-Star team. This marks his third All-Star Game start, making him only the second Cubs catcher to accomplish the feat, joining Gabby Hartnett (1934, 1936-37).

“This means everything to me, being here 13 years,” Contreras said. “I’m really thankful and proud of everything that I’ve done here.”

Contreras has remained diplomatic and transparent since spring training about his future with the Cubs. An impending free agent, Contreras saw what happened with his 2016 World Series teammates a year ago at the trade deadline. Contreras frequently has discussed his approach to take the season day by day and not look too far ahead. But he understands that without the sides reaching a contract extension before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, his time in Chicago is likely nearing its end.

It makes this All-Star Game, possibly a last hurrah with the Cubs, extra meaningful.

“I hope this is not my last time wearing the Cubs jersey, to be honest,” Contreras said. “I don’t see myself going anywhere else, but this is business and we will have to understand the business now. If the Cubs can get a really good package for myself, they’re going to do it. If they don’t do it, I’ll be more than thankful and proud to stay here with the Cubs and my teammates.

“But as of right now, I don’t see myself wearing another uniform.”

Contreras, 30, has made his desire for his baseball future clear.

“I would love nothing more than play for the Chicago Cubs the rest of my life,” Contreras said. “Obviously those kind of things are out of my control, but I’m really excited and proud and humbled to be a Chicago Cub.”

However, barring contract talks over the next 3½ weeks leading to a long-term deal, Contreras will not be a lifelong Cub. Fans will be forced to watch another All-Star and World Series champion depart as the organization rebuilds and overhauls a roster that delivered five postseason appearances in six years. Contreras is seemingly willing to stick through what is positioned to be a challenging stretch for the organization.

Contreras’ career year offensively coincides with fewer innings behind the plate thanks to having a reliable backup in veteran Yan Gomes and the addition of the designated hitter to the NL. Ross pointed to Contreras’ production getting a boost from his body being fresher and having his legs underneath him more consistently.

“He’s gotten a ton of love and recognition for being an All-Star outstanding player,” Ross said. “You don’t get it for one facet. He’s a complete player.”

Contreras hopes his brother, William, will also receive a spot on the NL All-Star team after finishing second to Bryce Harper for the starting DH spot.

For now, he is trying to stay in the moment.

“It’s overwhelming for sure, I have a lot of things in my head right now,” Contreras said. “I’m really proud of everything.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs have obvious trade partner for Ian Happ

The Chicago Cubs have some players that they could trade and Ian Happ could get them the most in return. And they have an obvious trade partner: The Toronto Blue Jays. Despite the lyrics of “Go Cubs Go!”, the Chicago Cubs do not have the power or speed to be the best in the National League and it’s not the year for them. The Cubs are on pace for a 64-98 season, meaning that they should be sellers at the trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Andrew Benintendi Trade Package (Part 1)

This is the start of a new series where I’m going to do something that’s admittedly very difficult — create a trade package for some Braves’ trade-deadline targets. I could see Atlanta making a push for a left-handed bat and a bullpen piece, but I’m not going to constrain myself to these parameters. We’ll start with three of my top targets — Andrew Benintendi, former Braves prospect Brandon Drury, and Cubs’ utility man Ian Happ. After that, I have a few more guys in mind. Let’s get started!
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome is about to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent in NHL free agency following the franchise’s decision not to extend a qualifying offer. Via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Dylan Strome will not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, per source. The former No. 3 pick will […] The post Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Ozzie Guillen Blasts Tony La Russa: MLB World Reacts

Ozzie Guillen took some time to call out Tony La Russa on "Postgame Live." The former White Sox manager has had enough of the Chicago's skipper and the team's lack of fight after falling to 1-6 against the division rival Guardians this season. Saying:. The reason Tony La Russa came...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sports Nation

Will moving to Arlington Heights hurt the Bears?

No, getting a new stadium in Arlington Heights will not hurt the Bears. There, I said it. Much to our surprise as fans, the players and coaches don’t spend the night at Soldier Field when the broadcast ends on Sunday night. Justin Fields and friends spend most of their work hours at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois, where the team will most likely keep their practice facilities and offices.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Yan Gomes
Yardbarker

Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn Didn't Believe In Michael Jordan When He Drafted Him In 1984: "We Wish He Were 7 Feet, But He Isn't... Jordan Isn't Going To Turn This Franchise Around."

The NBA is filled with some of the greatest athletes in the world, so it's easy to understand that those still trying to make it are questioned before they prove themselves. Many superstars were doubted because of their size, especially in the earlier eras, when teams were under the impression that it was impossible to dominate without a big man.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multhit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games. Gomber (5-7) permitted one run and six hits. Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

How to bet Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Cardinals game

When it comes to the National League, few have been more dominant than the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have won an NL-best 11 World Series, the Dodgers have appeared in an NL-best 21 World Series. We can't forget about the Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers for both teams: Stan Musial, Jackie Robinson, Lou Brock, Tommy Lasorda, Bob Gibson, Sandy Koufax, Tony La Russa, Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Clayton Kershaw and Albert Pujols. The list goes on and on.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy