ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael called off engagement, but remain ‘committed to one another’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

She’s not the bride-to-be.

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have called off their engagement but are still together — and remain “committed” to one another, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday.

The “She’s The Man” star, 36, and Michael’s plan to say “I do” took a backseat “sometime in 2021″ but they are “still together as a couple,” said the insider.

Noting the pair has “gone through ups and downs together,” the source said Bynes and Michael ultimately “realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another.”

Despite pivoting their focus from floral arrangements, Bynes and Michael — who met while at a sober-living facility — “wear rings now to show their loyalty to each other and as a symbol of learning and growing together,” said the source. “But the rings aren’t everything to them.”

Bynes — whose conservatorship ended earlier this year — in February 2020 announced that she was engaged “to tha [sic] love of my life,” but did not share the identity of her husband-to-be. Though they went their separate ways for a short time on the heels of the announcement, due to Michael, they later reconciled, according to the outlet.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

HGTV Star Sabrina Soto Calls Off Engagement to LeAnn Rimes’ Ex-Husband Dean Sheremet: ‘I’ve Never Been More Proud of Myself’

It’s over. Six months after getting engaged, Sabrina Soto confirmed her split from Dean Sheremet. “Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️,” Soto, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 4.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amanda Bynes' Engagement Has Been Called Off

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have ended their engagement, but with their relationship intact. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple called it off "sometime in 2021" after announcing they would wed in February 2020. "They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on...
MUSIC
E! News

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael End Engagement After 2 Years

Watch: Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Sport Rings During Rare Outing. Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon. A source told E! News that the Easy A star and her fiancé have called off their engagement for a second time. However, the pair still remain in a committed relationship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Paul Michael
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone

The breakup between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett just took a dark turn. Previous revelations made by the Vanderpump Rules star painted a picture of a controlling narcissist. But Lala’s latest confession goes even further and alleges that he got physical with her during an altercation. As reported by Page Six, Lala was interviewed by […] The post Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
Entertainment Times

Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Helping Matthew Perry Sober Up

Lindsay Lohan allegedly offered to lend Matthew Perry a helping hand after the actor fell off the wagon again. In its July 4 issue, In Touch Weekly claimed that Lohan and Perry’s friendship goes a long way back. Even though there’s quite a huge age gap between the A-listers, Lohan and Perry used to party together in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Kenedi Anderson Stuns in New Set of Photos

Kenedi Anderson may have exited American Idol early, but the teenager isn’t missing other opportunities coming down the pipeline. The 18-year-old singer has remained very active on social media. She recently took to her Instagram to show off some pictures from an event. Anderson doesn’t offer much in the...
MUSIC
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo ‘not engaged’ to boyfriend Dralin Carswell despite diamond ring

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and boyfriend Dralin Carswell sparked rumors they were engaged after the reality star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, a rep for the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum told Page Six that Thompson is not engaged and that the sparkler is “just a ring.” The 16-year-old’s new diamond ring was featured in a series of photos Page Six published Monday, in which Thompson’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, debuted her newborn twins. In the pics, the “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” alum was seemingly not trying to hide her big rock as she swept...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Break Up One Year After Engagement

Watch: Vinny & Ronnie on Who's Going to Jail on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos are dunzo. The Jersey Shore star and the lash technician have called it quits and ended their engagement, a source close to Ronnie exclusively confirms to E! News. Though the two have had "a pattern of breaking up and getting back together," the insider says that Ronnie remains "level-headed" amid the latest split.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Brian Austin Green’s Family Guide: Meet His Children With Vanessa Marcil, Megan Fox and Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green’s brood! The actor is expecting his first child with Sharna Burgess after previously welcoming children with exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox. Us Weekly confirmed the Dancing With the Stars pro’s pregnancy news in February 2022. The reveal came one year after the pair debuted their relationship. Despite the Aussie’s close bond […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Moving Out of Their Los Angeles Home

The Vanderpump Rules couple are saying goodbye to their beautiful apartment. Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer Moon, are heading to a new home. In a July 6 Instagram Story video, the Vanderpump Rules mom wrote, “Enjoying my last night in this gym before we move!” and tagged her apartment building, Wallace on Sunset. The next day, she shared a video of Brock carrying furniture in what may be their new home, setting the clip to M People’s “Moving On Up.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

Ant Anstead calls Renee Zellweger 'pure class' in romantic Instagram post

To say Ant Anstead is a fan of girlfriend Renée Zellweger would be an understatement. The TV presenter, 43, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself and the two-time Oscar winner, 53, snuggling in a beach setting. In the sweet snap, Zellweger rests her head on her boyfriend's shoulder, with a hint of a smile.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meredith Vieira Compares Returning To ‘The View’ To Going To ‘Prison’

Meredith Vieira, in no uncertain terms, does not want to return to The View! The former show moderator, 68, opened up in an interview with E! News Daily Pop earlier in June. Meredith appeared on the show from 1997, its debut year, and 2006, and she has no intention of returning. “There’s a time for everything, I like to say, and I kind of did my time,” she told the outlet during a virtual interview. “That sounds like a prison term, actually,” she added mischievously.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy