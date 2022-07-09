ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CicLAvia rolls into 2022 event series Sunday in South Los Angeles

By City News Service Inc.
Many LA-area residents took part in the CicLAvia event in South LA in 2021. | Photo courtesy of Brian Feinzimer/Flickr

Break out those bikes, walking shoes, roller skates or skateboards — CicLAvia will return to South Los Angeles on Sunday, turning three miles of city street into a rolling party.

The open-streets festival will clear cars and trucks from a three-mile stretch of Western Avenue, between Exposition Boulevard and Florence Avenue, allowing people to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route. Only people-powered equipment will be allowed — so no electric vehicles such as scooters or hoverboards.

The event, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., will encompass neighborhoods of Vermont Square, Harvard Park, Chesterfield Square, Exposition Park and King Estates.

CicLAvia events are designed to reconnect residents with their neighbors and community, while supporting local businesses and encouraging healthy outdoor activities.

The Western Avenue corridor was specifically chosen for Sunday’s event to highlight efforts to improve vehicular traffic safety on the stretch. Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents the area, is among the officials expected to be on hand for a Sunday morning news conference kicking off the event.

Three more CicLAvia events are planned this year — on Aug. 21 in Hollywood, on Oct. 9 in downtown Los Angeles and Dec. 4 back in South Los Angeles.

CicLAvia officials have said more than 1.6 million people have taken part in the events over the years.

More information is available at www.ciclavia.org.

