ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds activate catcher Tyler Stephenson from injured list

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fm6ar_0gaEJfWR00

The Cincinnati Reds activated catcher Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day injured list and listed him fifth in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Stephenson, 25, has been sidelined since sustaining a fractured right thumb during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 9.

He went 4-for-15 with an RBI and a run in four rehab games with Triple-A Louisville.

Stephenson is batting .305 with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 42 games this season, his third with the Reds.

In a corresponding move, the Reds sent catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville.

Kolozsvary, 26, went 1-for-11 with an RBI in seven games this season with the Reds.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Sportsnaut

MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors entering July

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered. The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Arizona Diamondbacks#The Cincinnati Reds#Rbi
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt traded from Oakland to Tampa Bay

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Christian Bethancourt has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are looking to add some offense, especially from behind the dish, so they are adding Bethancourt to the mix. Heading back to Oakland in the deal are Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Single-A pitcher Christian Fernandez.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

NFL analyst predicts Washington Commanders will start 0-8

NFL predictions are typically all over the place before the football year begins. Whether it’s picking a team to double their win total or thinking a terrible unit will struggle even more than last year. But they don’t get much harsher than what one NFL analyst predicts from the Washington Commanders in 2022.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Pirates place Bryan Reynolds on IL, activate Jake Marisnick

The Pittsburgh Pirates activated Jake Marisnick from the 60-day injured list Monday and placed fellow outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL. Marisnick, 31, has not played since May 9 after undergoing left thumb surgery. Reynolds, 27, heads to the shelf with a right oblique strain. The Pirates also designated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Four Phillies on restricted list for series in Toronto

Four Philadelphia Phillies players will miss an upcoming two-game series at Toronto due to their vaccination status. The team said Monday it will place catcher J.T. Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm and starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson on the restricted list for the interleague games against the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy