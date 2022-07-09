WATCH: 2022 Pensacola Beach Blue Angels Air Show

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued nine boaters from the water after their vessel became submerged approximately two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Florida, Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a mayday call at 10:47 a.m. from the 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion. The recreational vessel reportedly ran aground, with all nine boaters aboard abandoning the vessel. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola that was already patrolling the area.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO