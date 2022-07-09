ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

End of an Era: Linwood, NJ’s Duckmobile For Sale, Ducks and All

By Joe Kelly
 2 days ago
During the pandemic, it became a fun symbol to see on the road, or if you were lucky, pulling up to the front of your house to deliver food. The "Duckmobile" may have seen it's last delivery. Jen Maslow Ford is the Duckmobile owner, driver, and Atlantic County's favorite...

ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Troopers: Two Wanted for Stealing Thousands from Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Patrons

State troopers say they are looking for two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patrons inside casinos in Atlantic City. According to police, at around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, the pictured male suspect forcefully took $15,000 cash from a person who was sitting at a slot machine in Resorts Casino Hotel. He fled in a grey Toyota sedan that was being driven by the pictured female suspect.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Sugar Factory Opening at Towne Place in Cherry Hill NJ

The newest addition to the Garden State Park shopping center is a new American brasserie called Sugar Factory. Known for its rainbow-colored burgers and photo-friendly milkshakes, the restaurant will open in the late fall of 2022 at the former Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar site, which closed in March 2020 due to a COVID-19 curve. The Cherry Hill location will be the second Sugar Factory location in New Jersey, after the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Fire Leaves Trucks Charred at Northeast Philly Lot

Some parked tractor-trailers caught fire in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning leaving the trucks charred. SkyForce10 captured several burned out trucks off Northeast Avenue in the Bustleton section of the city after 9 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire out, but they continued to work to recover the leaking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Why Are Dogs Walking Around With No Leash In Brigantine, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiments on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County. Apparently, the top three issues in the town are sprinklers spritzing people as they're walking their dogs, people not picking up after their dogs (ya know... the poo), and people allowing their dogs to roam free without a leash. LOOK:
BRIGANTINE, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Things to do for all of you

The Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, outside at Showboat Hotel. Featuring vegan- and plant-based meals from local chefs as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. Vendors include 23 Catering, Clean Meals Brooklyn, Feasty Vegan, MexiBoys, Planted Eats and more.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Smash & grab at Swim Club

HAMMONTON—According to Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, two cars were burglarized at 6:53 p.m. on June 25 on the 100 block of Berwyn Avenue. According to sources, including Friel, social media posts and published reports, the burglarized cars were parked at the Hammonton Swim Club. “We had two vehicles...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Massive Humpback Whale Washes Up Under Dock In North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey wildlife workers are dealing with a terrible sight – a humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  “We’re very popular right now with the whale,” Jim Mooers, the owner of Grassy Sound Marina, said. “We’re a whale watching site, I guess.” A 39 ton attraction caused quite the commotion Sunday as it shifted the focus from boating and fishing. Credit: dansdroneshots609 “I saw another guy running down the dock, took out my binoculars, took a peak and there was a whale stuck under...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Northfield NJ
