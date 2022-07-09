ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman man arrested for stabbing employee in Vinemont

By AJ Holliday
 2 days ago
VINEMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman man has been arrested after stabbing an employee at the V&W Shell in the Vinemont community Friday.

According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Harris, 27, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Motor vehicle theft
  • Two counts of robbery
  • Burglary

He also has outstanding warrants for the following:

  • Failure to appear for disorderly conduct
  • Failure to appear for domestic violence

“I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris. I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect which lead to the arrest,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

