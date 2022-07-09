ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Elena Rybakina left too stunned to celebrate after winning first Wimbledon title

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV1FL_0gaEI7pJ00
Elena Rybakina is presented with the The Venus Rosewater Dish by The Duchess of Cambridge following victory over Ons Jabeur in The Final of the Ladies’ Singles on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022. (PA Wire)

Elena Rybakina was too shocked to celebrate after defeating Ons Jabeur to give her adopted country of Kazakhstan a first grand slam title at Wimbledon.

In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.

Rybakina, who is the youngest woman to win the title since Petra Kvitova in 2011, has shown with her exceptional ball striking and calm temperament that she is a deserving major champion, but she has found herself caught in a storm not of her own making over her nationality and background.

When Wimbledon organisers decided to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes following the invasion of Ukraine, it was partly to avoid the propaganda opportunities should British royalty end up presenting a player from one of those two countries with the trophy.

It was more than a little uncomfortable, therefore, that the Duchess of Cambridge did indeed give the Venus Rosewater Dish to a player born, raised and reportedly still a resident in Russia, but who switched to representing Kazakhstan for financial reasons four years ago.

“She congratulated me,” said Rybakina. “She said that I played really well. It was amazing to get the trophy from her.”

Russian media have been celebrating Rybakina’s success and the outcome shows the difficulty of implementing such a policy in an individual and very international sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3d90_0gaEI7pJ00
Elena Rybakina kisses the Venus Rosewater Dish (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

She has answered the many questions diplomatically while stressing the importance of the support she has received from Kazakhstan.

The president of the Kazakh tennis federation cheered her on enthusiastically from the stands, and Rybakina said: “He came to watch and support me from the semis. He was always on the phone through the weeks, through the matches, supporting me. So I’m really, really grateful for everything.

“I’m playing for Kazakhstan for a very, very long time. I represent (the country) in the biggest tournaments, Olympics, which was a dream come true. I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s always some news, but I cannot do anything about this.”

Tunisian Jabeur has blazed a trail for Arab tennis and, on the Muslim holiday of Eid Al Adha, had hoped to become the first African woman to win a grand slam singles title.

But she was unable to maintain a superb start to the match and instead it was the steadier Rybakina who worked her way back into the contest before clinching victory on her first match point.

She greeted the biggest moment of her career with a brief clench of the fist, leaving the crowd, who had been largely backing Jabeur, unsure how to react.

“I didn’t know what to do,” said Rybakina. “It was shocking. Maybe because I believe that I can do it deep inside. But same time it’s, like, too many emotions. I was just trying to keep myself calm. Maybe one day you will see a huge reaction from me, but unfortunately not today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jx7cY_0gaEI7pJ00
Elena Rybakina takes in her victory (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Had Jabeur won, she would certainly have reacted with much greater exuberance. The 27-year-old is an emotional and energetic presence on the court and she greeted a first break of serve in the third game with a loud yell.

The third seed, who has won more matches than any other player since the start of 2021, did not put a foot wrong during the first set, showing off her all-round skills and flair.

A sloppy game to start the second set turned the tide, though, and Rybakina began to find answers to the drop shots and trickery that came her way.

Jabeur was immensely frustrated not to be able to take any of the seven break points she created during the second and third sets and she ended the match with a flurry of errors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaAyk_0gaEI7pJ00
Ons Jabeur supporters show their appreciation for the beaten finalist (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

She will leave London smiling, though, saying: “I’m very glad with my results. I don’t regret anything. I gave it all today.

“I don’t disbelieve in myself and I know that I’m going to come back and win a grand slam for sure. This is tennis, and it’s part of it. I have to learn from it, definitely. But I’m very, very positive about it.”

Jabeur has embraced her position as a role model for a whole region, and she said: “It’s really amazing to see a lot of fans, not just from Tunisia but from the Arab world. Even when I was serving, it was like, ‘Happy Eid’. It was really amazing to have them.

“I just try to inspire as many generations as I can. Our minister of sports said there is a huge surprise for me. I’m not sure what to expect. I cannot wait to meet Tunisians. They’re really amazing.”

Jabeur had made winning the Wimbledon title a major goal for the season, even replacing a picture of her niece with one of the Venus Rosewater Dish as the background on her phone.

Living up to her self-styled title of the Minister of Happiness, she said of the runners-up plate with a smile: “Apparently I should have put the other one.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Elena Rybakina bursts into tears while admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her for making history in the Wimbledon final... after they were prevented from travelling to the UK from Russia to watch her topple Ons Jabeur

An emotional Elena Rybakina fought back the tears after admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her victory in the Wimbledon final on Saturday evening. Rybakina came from behind to beat Tunisia’s world No 2 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final, a win which crowned her as Kazakhstan's first ever Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Kazakhstan#First Match#The All England Club#Russian#Belarusian#British
Daily Mail

'She lives in Moscow, her parents live in Moscow….she's Russian!': Fury as tennis fans mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian players competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title on Centre Court

Tennis fans have taken to social media to mock Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event after Moscow-born Elena Rybakina won the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday. The 23-year-old - who now represents Kazakhstan - came from behind to beat Tunisia's world No. 2...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
ESPN

Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur to win women's championship at Wimbledon

LONDON -- Too nervous to wave, Elena Rybakina stepped into the Centre Court sunshine before the Wimbledon final Saturday and kept a firm double-grip on the black-and-red straps of the racket bag slung over her shoulders. No wave. Not much of a look around. Her play early on betrayed some...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Sends Message To Joe Biden About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be barred from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open due to his vaccination status - much to the chagrin of one former U.S. Open superstar. Today, tennis legend John McEnroe admonished President Joe Biden and his administration for "getting the way" of tennis with the current decision. He called it "ridiculous" that Djokovic isn't allowed to compete in the State.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'It's a bit heavy!' George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy - but quickly passes it over to his mother Kate - as young Prince gives Novak Djokovic a big thumbs up after he romps to victory against Kyrgios in the men's final

Prince George laid his hands on one of the most sought after prizes in tennis today - The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy - after watching Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court in the Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles final. The Serbian ace was spotted shaking hands with Prince William...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev snubs the men's Wimbledon final as he posts a video of himself watching Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix instead - and showing off his trophies - after he and other Russian tennis stars were banned due to the war in Ukraine

Tennis' world No 1 Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at Wimbledon officials on Sunday by watching Formula One instead of the men's final, having been banned from competing at the tournament. Concerns over the prospect of the Russian star winning at SW19 - one of sport's most iconic tournaments -...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic cracks funny joke about relationship with Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday, and he acknowledged after the match that he has had a complicated relationship with his opponent. Djokovic praised Kyrgios for the way he played. The Serbian star said he never envisioned himself complimenting Kyrgios...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

740K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy