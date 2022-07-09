Tyler Cameron Is Dating Paige Lorenze Nearly 1 Year After Camila Kendra Split: They’re ‘Keeping It on the Down-Low’

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze. Shutterstock; Courtesy of Paige Lorenze/Instagram

A rose-worthy connection! Nearly one year after Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra went their separate ways, he’s moved on with Paige Lorenze.

“They’re dating. It’s still new,” a source tells Us Weekly of the Bachelorette alum, 29, and the model, 24. “They are keeping it on the down-low.”

The Florida native rose to fame as one of Hannah Brown’s final two suitors on season 15 of The Bachelorette. After Brown, 27, sent Cameron home in the 2019 finale to pursue her connection with now-ex Jed Wyatt, the pair sparked reunion speculation after they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[After the show, Hannah and I] saw each other in L.A., where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend. Two days later, I was seen in New York City, out on a date with a different girl,” Cameron wrote in his July 2021 You Deserve Better memoir, referring to ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. “This was a major mistake on my end. Not because I shouldn’t have been dating, because I was very clear with Hannah all along that after the way the show ended, I needed some time and space to figure things out. … I even called Hannah in the afternoon the same day I arrived in New York and told her again that I thought we both deserved to date other people. But I still put Hannah in a tough, tough position.”

After the former contractor’s whirlwind romance with Hadid, 26, fizzled, he moved on with Kendra, 23. However, the twosome split after nearly eight months together.

“Things were going well until they weren’t,” an insider told Us in August 2021. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Cameron has since been candid about changing up his approach to dating following his public breakups.

“Slow down! [On] The Bachelorette, you grow so fast in that relationship, like, you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to kind of want to grow so fast and it’s OK to slow down and take a breath,” the Real Dirty Dancing alum exclusively told Us in February. “[That’s] something I have to work on and get better at. But yeah, slow down for sure.”

While Cameron joked at the time that “there’s no love life update” here, other than having a “good time” with his dog, he was open to pursuing future connections.

“If it comes, it comes. That’s kind of how it hit me last time,” the reality TV star told Us. “That’s how I like it to happen. … I’m in no rush right now. I’m so busy, so focused and excited for this [year] — it’s gonna be a big year. I feel it, it’s gonna be good.”

Lorenze, for her part, was last linked to Morgan Wallen ahead of their February split. Us confirmed at the time that the Daily Girl Summer founder — who previously dated Armie Hammer — initiated the breakup.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

