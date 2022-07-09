ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tyler Cameron Is Dating Paige Lorenze Nearly 1 Year After Camila Kendra Split: They’re ‘Keeping It on the Down-Low’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeCki_0gaEH56400
Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze. Shutterstock; Courtesy of Paige Lorenze/Instagram

A rose-worthy connection! Nearly one year after Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra went their separate ways, he’s moved on with Paige Lorenze.

“They’re dating. It’s still new,” a source tells Us Weekly of the Bachelorette alum, 29, and the model, 24. “They are keeping it on the down-low.”

The Florida native rose to fame as one of Hannah Brown’s final two suitors on season 15 of The Bachelorette. After Brown, 27, sent Cameron home in the 2019 finale to pursue her connection with now-ex Jed Wyatt, the pair sparked reunion speculation after they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[After the show, Hannah and I] saw each other in L.A., where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend. Two days later, I was seen in New York City, out on a date with a different girl,” Cameron wrote in his July 2021 You Deserve Better memoir, referring to ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. “This was a major mistake on my end. Not because I shouldn’t have been dating, because I was very clear with Hannah all along that after the way the show ended, I needed some time and space to figure things out. … I even called Hannah in the afternoon the same day I arrived in New York and told her again that I thought we both deserved to date other people. But I still put Hannah in a tough, tough position.”

After the former contractor’s whirlwind romance with Hadid, 26, fizzled, he moved on with Kendra, 23. However, the twosome split after nearly eight months together.

“Things were going well until they weren’t,” an insider told Us in August 2021. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Cameron has since been candid about changing up his approach to dating following his public breakups.

“Slow down! [On] The Bachelorette, you grow so fast in that relationship, like, you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to kind of want to grow so fast and it’s OK to slow down and take a breath,” the Real Dirty Dancing alum exclusively told Us in February. “[That’s] something I have to work on and get better at. But yeah, slow down for sure.”

While Cameron joked at the time that “there’s no love life update” here, other than having a “good time” with his dog, he was open to pursuing future connections.

“If it comes, it comes. That’s kind of how it hit me last time,” the reality TV star told Us. “That’s how I like it to happen. … I’m in no rush right now. I’m so busy, so focused and excited for this [year] — it’s gonna be a big year. I feel it, it’s gonna be good.”

Lorenze, for her part, was last linked to Morgan Wallen ahead of their February split. Us confirmed at the time that the Daily Girl Summer founder — who previously dated Armie Hammer — initiated the breakup.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

From reality TV to real-life fairy tale. After navigating tragedy and handing out roses, Emily Maynard Johnson found The One in Tyler Johnson. Before her time in Bachelor Nation, the North Carolina native was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. Following his untimely death in a plane crash at age 24, Maynard Johnson learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick in June 2005.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Us Weekly

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted Spending Time Together During the 4th of July Amid Dating Speculation

Enjoying each other’s company. Chris Rock and Lake Bell were spotted on multiple outings in Santa Monica, California, during the 4th of July weekend. The duo kept it casual for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Monday, July 4, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Earlier that weekend, Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, were photographed in the same neighborhood on their way to Coast Restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Paige
Person
Tyler Cameron
Person
Gigi Hadid
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Low#Big Year
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner & His Wife Expecting First Baby

Big news, “American Idol” fans! Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child, and it’s a boy!. The “American Idol” winner’s rep confirmed the big news to PEOPLE. “We got a little man on the way,” McCreery shared with the media outlet. He then spoke about his and Gabi’s dream of having children. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life.”
MUSIC
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache After 2 Years, Denies Reuniting With Ex Carter

Closing their chapter. Kristen Doute and boyfriend Alex Menache have split after two years of dating. "Moving day is hard," the former Vanderpump Rules star, 39, captioned a sentimental Instagram Story selfie on Tuesday, January 21, while moving out of the home she and Menache briefly shared. "Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno’s Weight Loss Transformation Is Impressive! See Photos

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has shared his inspirational fitness and weight loss journey with fans since the TLC spinoff show aired in June 2019. “Determination the ability to keep going no matter how hard it gets, Happy week [sic],” he captioned an Instagram post in June 2022, which included a gym mirror selfie showing off his rock-hard abs.
FITNESS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy