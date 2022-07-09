The Ladies Get “Dunked” On While Trying To Secure A Pair of Women’s Dunk Low “Lisa Leslie” Kicks On SNKRS

I f you opened up Twitter and wondered why Lisa Leslie is trending, it has nothing to do with the WNBA or any moment from her illustrious basketball career but for a pair of Nike Dunk sneakers.

Lisa Leslie’s Dunks Are The Latest Kicks Twitter Is Mad They Missed Out On

Nike’s SNKRS app is still consistently breaking sneakerhead’s hearts. This time primarily, it’s the ladies. Female sneaker enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their dismay for not being able to cop a Nike Dunk Low sneaker inspired by the Los Angeles Spark legend and WNBA champion Lisa Leslie .

The kicks draw inspiration from the Spark’s uniform with its purple and gold colorway with pertinent details like emerald green swoosh and Leslie’s retired no.9 on the side of the attractive kicks. The sneakers also celebrate the 20th anniversary of Leslie’s groundbreaking in-game dunk, making her the first woman to ever do so in a pro game.

Description per Nike:

“The dunk” gets Dunked. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lisa Leslie’s magical on-court moment, a hoops original brings the heat to honor the first woman to dunk in a pro game. Team colors and an embroidered 9 on the heel pay tribute to the championship-winning athleticism that propelled Lisa to be a 3x League MVP. An emerald green Swoosh sends a bolt of energy up the side of the shoe, while color-matched laces and stitching finish the look.

It was a proud moment to celebrate, but it was the ladies who wanted the kicks that got their hopes dunked on Saturday (Jul.9) morning.

“Slept past Lisa Leslie’s shoe release and now they’re sold out because of course men who lie and say they don’t watch women’s sports bought them all up just like they bought up Candace Parker’s NBA 2K cover when it first dropped,” one Twitter user pointed out.

Another sad day on SNKRS.

Peep more reactions in the gallery below.

