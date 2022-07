The WNBA season is officially in full swing and no one had a hotter start than the Las Vegas Aces. In a season that has already seen one head coach fired in Indiana, the league leaders are making history with their new first-year head coach, Becky Hammon. Hammon started the Aces off at 9-1 which is the best 10-game start to a coaching career in WNBA history. Not only that, but in the Western Conference, the Aces have dominated, winning 12 of their first 14 conference battles, putting them above teams like the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoneix Mercury.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO