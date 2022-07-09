ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘We became complacent’: Family responds to viral firework video

By Markie Martin, Liz Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVWXa_0gaEGae500

( NewsNation ) — A suburban family is hoping to clear the air after their Fourth of July firework video accidentally sparked viral reaction.

The video, which the family says was posted to Reddit without their consent, shows around a dozen people sitting on the front lawn. One of them lights a firework that appears to be defective. Sparks fly and light off a stash of fireworks sitting near a family vehicle.

The family in the video, who spoke with NewsNation exclusively but asked to remain anonymous, say there were no injuries or property damage.

“It’s kind of shocking, how undamaged it all was,” the homeowner said. “Had the break-boards not have been there, the damage would have been much worse. There probably would have been injuries that sustained. It was a lot of fireworks back there.”

The family told NewsNation that lighting fireworks is something they do annually and that they always take appropriate safety measures.

Gas prices dropping after hitting record highs

“We did have a fire hose drug through the front yard, which I guess no one actually focused on in the video,” the homeowner said. “In the second portion of the video, I can be seen running out the front door and grabbing the hose getting it turned on. And then my husband grabs the hose from me and moves towards the fireworks to wet down the boxes that already ignited.”

SimpliSafe, a home security company, even shared concern for the video tweeting, “We’ve received many comments and inquiries today about whether this was a planned event. We exist to protect our customers and don’t make light of events that put their safety at risk. If you are or know someone in this video please let us know if everyone involved is safe.”

There have been assumptions online that children set off the fireworks, but the family made it clear to NewsNation that only adults were involved. They also wanted to clarify that no alcohol was involved.

“While it is fun to let kids do those things, it’s just not something that we would let them do on their own at all,” the homeowner said.

Although the family took appropriate safety measures during the explosions, they say the lesson learned was that they became complacent.

“When we first started doing this, we had checklists and things that we would do prior to setting out fireworks, and what we would do if something happened. I think over the years, we just became complacent,” the homeowner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Explosions#Newsnation
pethelpful.com

Video of Attention-Seeking Dog Hilariously Crying to Mom Cracks Us Up

Any time someone gets a new dog, they tend to spoil them with attention. You want to be holding them 24/7, snuggling and petting them. The pup is new and you're obsessed. (Don't worry, we've all been there before!) The only downside of showering them with attention is that the dogs get used to it. And so when you move your head away from them for one second, it's game over. That's what happened with TikTok user @trisarahtops_90.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Macaw Having Her Harness Put on to Go Outside Is Going Viral

Wrangling a pet to put a harness on is one of the chaotic joys of pet parenthood, but it's most commonly a #dogproblem. For @coreydoherty258, though, it's part of a regular routine for his pet bird, a gorgeous Scarlet Macaw named Calypso. In a recent viral TikTok video, Corey and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
pethelpful.com

Video of Horse ‘Looking’ for Teenage Owner Who Passed Away Is Heartbreaking

Our hearts are breaking early this week after hearing about a family's loss. TikTok mom @sunkissedhealingco lost her daughter, and recently she shared how the family honors Hannah. Just as they do every year, they write little notes to Hannah. They put those notes into the ground and then plant perennials to add to her memorial garden. This story already has us tearing up, but there was one video in particular that made us really start crying.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dad Caught on Camera ‘Taking’ Daughter’s Dog and People Are Here for It

Grandparents are known for always sharing a special kind of love that no one else can give. They look after their grandbabies - humans and furry ones - no matter the situation. Plus, they give the best hugs and tons of treats. And well, sometimes a grandparent's love for their grandbabies runs so deep that they want to take them home. That's what happened with TikTok user @spoiledwithlove's father who missed his granddoggo a little too much.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Australian Shepherd Hopping Through a Field Makes Our Day

This dog is really out here living our cottagecore dreams, and we are here for it. A precious TikTok clip of an Australian Shepherd hopping through a wheat field was shared recently by @aussiesdoingthings, but we don't know who originally filmed it. Regardless, this video has been viewed nearly 6 million times in the 3 days since it was posted, proving that dogs really don't need to do much to capture hearts left and right.
ANIMALS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive. Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch […]
JACKSON, MS
pethelpful.com

Toddler Calling For His New Horse Is the Absolute Cutest Thing

Everyone remembers their first pet. Although for most of us it was probably a puppy or a goldfish. For one fortunate little boy, one of his first pets is a beautiful horse named Maple (or MayMay as he affectionately calls her) and their bond is so unique. The little one is fearless when it comes to the massive animal, especially in a video that's blown up on TikTok.
ANIMALS
WJTV 12

Man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshal Services Task Force arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a Jackson murder case on Friday, July 8. Jackson police said Kenneth Weathers, 61, was shot multiple times outside of a convenience store on Robinson Road on June 16. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On June 29, his family informed Jackson police that he died from his injuries.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vehicle belonging to missing University of Mississippi student found

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police announced the vehicle of a missing University of Mississippi student was located on Monday, July 11. According to investigators, the vehicle belonging to Jimmie Lee, who also goes by Jay Lee, was located at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex […]
OXFORD, MS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Orangutan Gropes Woman, Kisses Her on the Cheek in Viral Video

Who knew an orangutan could be so handsy? One Safari World visitor in Bangkok, Thailand found out in a now-viral video. While visiting the zoo-like attraction, the visitor sat down to take photos with one of the orange great apes. Safari World brings the outdoors close to patrons and allows these funny animals to roam free and interact with those that are visiting.
ANIMALS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy