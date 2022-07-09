ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, TX

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tannock Blair
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dg0u_0gaEGYpV00

DETROIT ( WRIC ) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

Uvalde mayor: No officers saw gunman before he entered Robb Elementary

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Lincoln, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Detroit, TX
Cars
Detroit, TX
Sports
City
Detroit, TX
Local
Texas Cars
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford (2), Hyundai, Kia, Nissan (2), Toyota

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Bronco and Ranger vehicles. The windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach during a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 212, "Windshield Mounting."
CARS
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda, Cadillac/GMC, Subaru/Toyota

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Ford Motor Company#Vehicles#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 24 through July 1, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
The Drive

How To Tell If Your 2011-2019 Hyundai or Kia Engine Might Fail

The Hyundai and Kia Theta II engine will give clues before it dies. Recently, we shared an article outlining how certain owners of popular 2011-2019 Hyundai and Kia mid-sized sedans and crossovers might be eligible for an engine replacement. This eligibility is the result of a class-action lawsuit settlement that included a lifetime warranty extension, reimbursement for past repairs and rental car costs, compensation for time lost due to repair delays, compensation for traded or sold vehicles, or compensation for vehicles that caught on fire. Although deadlines to submit claims for reimbursement and compensation have passed, the warranty should still apply, whether it’s the first owner or not. A wide range of vehicles is affected, including the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Sorento and more.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Ford recalls 2020-22 Escapes, Mavericks, Corsairs for fire hazard

July 8 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company Friday announced recalls due to an under-hood fire hazard on certain 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 HEV/PHEV engines. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Toyota recalling thousands of 2022 Tundra vehicles

Toyota is conducting a safety recall of around 46,000 2022 Tundra vehicles in the United States. The Japanese automaker said the vehicles involved in the recall – including hybrid electric vehicles – have certain nuts that can loosen over time. In some cases, these nuts can call off,...
CARS
Texoma's Homepage

Vernon state hospital escapee arrested

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A two week manhunt for a North Texas State Hospital patient has come to an end. In a Facebook post, the Vernon Police Department has confirmed 29-year-old Alexander Ervin was arrested by Austin police around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Ervin was committed to the state hospital after being found not guilty by […]
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy