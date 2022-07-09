ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Dead body found in parking garage of Detroit hospital ID'd as deceased woman's husband

By WWJ Newsroom
 2 days ago
Photo credit Vicki Thomas

(WWJ) - Police investigating the deaths of a Southfield husband and wife said the two cases are possibly connected after their bodies were found in different locations in Metro Detroit on different days.

Authorities with the Southfield Police Department confirmed on Saturday via WDIV that a 65-year-old woman had been found deceased in her Southfield home on the 21000 block of Avon Lane on July 7.

While police said the woman appeared to have initially passed away of natural causes, but Southfield PD was informed by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday that bullet fragments were present in her skull.

Later in the day, a deceased 65-year-old man was discovered in Detroit.

His body was supposedly found in a vehicle at Detroit Medical Center's parking garage, based on reports from WXYZ.

He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities confirmed.

Authorities told WXYZ that they had found a ticket the man use to get into the parking structure dated for July 4, confirming the man had entered the building four days prior to being discovered.

Investigators were able to determine the man was the husband of the woman who was found in Southfield.

Southfield police said they are currently investigating the connection between the two cases -- no other details were released at this time.

