Pet advocates asking for help to get dogs and cats into new homes

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local animal shelter needs your help. They’re overflowing with dogs and cats.

A lot of people decided to get pets during the pandemic, but now adoptions are way down.

There are specific things you can do to help ease the overcrowding.

“We are more full than I’ve ever seen in the almost 10 years that I’ve been in this facility,” said Lara Bernardo with LifeLine Animal Project.

And Bernardo isn’t exaggerating.

Cage after cage is full at Fulton County Animal Services in northwest Atlanta.

Bernardo told Channel 2 that the facility took in more than 600 animals last month alone.

“Summertime is usually very busy anyway but we’ve been backed up about since January,” said Bernardo.

There are several reasons.

“We’re just coming out of COVID, people are in financial distress, dogs and cats sometimes unfortunately families have to make hard choices for them,” said Bernardo.

And Georgia’s affordable housing crisis could be playing a role.

“Particularly this summer because of evictions and people trying to find homes for themselves. Unfortunately the animals are also trying to find homes,” said Bernardo.

So now, the shelter is asking you for help. You can adopt or foster-- even for a day or a week.

Bernardo explained that LifeLine Animal Project also has what they it calls “Take 48.”

“It’s designed to slow the incoming animals. Take 48 hours to try to find the animal’s home because studies have shown that the vast majority of animals that come into the shelter were picked up within a mile of their home,” Bernardo explained.

The goal is to make the shelter the last resort.

“We really are just asking for everyone to please come together,” said Bernardo.

If you decide to foster, Bernardo says there’s no cost to you. Th shelter will provide food and everything else you need.

2 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Lone Oak Ave. around 5 p.m. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived at the fire station on...
ATLANTA, GA
