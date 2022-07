Oregon officials located the bodies of a missing Idaho woman and her daughter, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The bodies of Dawna Roe, 51, and her 16-year-old daughter, Gabby, were found Thursday in Dawna’s vehicle near the town of Drewsey, Oregon, about 45 miles east of Burns, Oregon, and a roughly two-and-a-half-hour drive from Boise.

