Vibrant. Bustling. Wait, did you say this is a story about Topeka?. With the help of new life downtown and collaboration across the community, Topeka appears to be hitting its stride after years of false starts. But challenges remain and it could take time to fully win over a populace that had significant concerns about the community’s quality of life, image and safety as recently as three years ago.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO