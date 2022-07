A 58-year-old man was shot in Mid-City Sunday after refusing to surrender his vehicle to a would-be carjacker, the New Orleans Police Department said. The shooting was reported in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue at 2:08 a.m. A man attempted to force the victim from his car and when he refused, the man shot him and fled, police said. The victim then went to the hospital for treatment.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO