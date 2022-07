Jason Moore, one of the top defensive linemen in the country, has committed to Ohio State. Moore chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame, among others. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman hails from DeMatha Catholic School in Maryland. He is considered the No. 1 overall player from the Old Line State and the No. 89 player nationally, as well as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO