ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s father, dies at 89

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqs17_0gaEEQq700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89.

Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” the media mogul wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.”

Details about funeral plans were not immediately released.

Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. The event was called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” which included a barber chair to honor his long career as a barber and owning his own shop in Nashville for nearly 50 years.

Vernon served as a member of Nashville’s Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for the Tennessee State University.

Oprah spent her early childhood at her father’s hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and in Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018. However, she also lived with her father in Nashville, between the ages of 7 and 9 and during her teens.

“If I hadn’t been sent to my father (when I was 14), I would have gone in another direction,” Oprah told the Washington Post in 1986. “I could have made a good criminal. I would have used these same instincts differently.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Kimberly Denney died, Derrick Babbitt, Bethany Lankford and 2 children injured in a crash (Lafayette, TN)

54-year-old Kimberly Denney died, Derrick Babbitt, Bethany Lankford and 2 children injured in a crash (Lafayette, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 54-year-old Kimberly Denney, from Lebanon, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle crash that caused injuries to 31-year-old Derrick Babbitt, 27-year-old Bethany Lankford and two children on Tuesday in Macon County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on SR-10/Hartsville Road at about 7:45 p.m. [...]
LAFAYETTE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Tennessee Tribune

Another Black Man Loses His Property

Samuel Davis says he was swindled out of his property and evicted from his home at 215 Chestnut St. in South Nashville in February 2022. The property had been in his family since 1937. Davis took out a loan from Franklin American Mortgage in 2007. They sold the loan to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

72-Year-old told he is not allowed at any Walmart stores - after being caught three times for shoplifting

Walmart on Rutherford Boulevard fell victim to another suspected shoplifter, but this time the long arm of the law caught the suspect. A loss prevention worker told the arriving police officer that the suspect had selected several items and left the retailer without paying for the merchandise. When the Murfreesboro Police Officer spoke to the 72-year-old suspect, the man admitted to “Making a bad choice,” according to the police report. The subject was accused of taking a little more than $55 worth of home and grocery items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#The Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy