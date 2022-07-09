ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro-North adding new trains as ridership returns to pre-pandemic levels

By Curtis Brodner
 2 days ago
Photo credit Cindy Ord/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Commuters rejoice! The Metro-North Railroad is introducing new trains starting Sunday to accommodate increased traffic as ridership recovers from the dip it took at the beginning of the pandemic.

“As more riders return to the system, more trains return as well,” said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi. “Metro-North is adding trains at key times which allows the railroad to make other trains faster. These changes make service more convenient and a more attractive option.”

The Hudson line is getting two new evening peak trains, the Harlem line is getting a new morning express train and the New Haven line will have four new trains between Harrison and Grand Central Station.

That means more frequent stops in Westchester County, the Bronx and Manhattan.

In addition to the new trains, the MTA is altering service for faster commutes.

Certain local trains are becoming limited stop — a hybrid of local and express.

The MTA has a full list of the changes on its website.

