Chris Cuomo teases comeback in shirtless, flexing, cigar-smoking pics: 'Something's coming'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Chris Cuomo on Friday posted to Instagram a series of photos of himself shirtless, flexing his biceps and smoking a cigar, while teasing to his 1.1 million followers that a comeback is in theworks.

Chris Cuomo posted this selfie on July 8, 2022. Photo credit Instagram/@ChrisCuomo

"Something's coming ... summer '22," he wrote over the photos, which include one with his chest tattoo visible and seemingly shouting at the camera, and another in which the pumped-up ex-CNN anchor is on a recliner flexing his arm.

Cuomo was fired from CNN last December after it came to light he allegedly advised his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo how to navigate the various sexual harassment accusations against him. Chris Cuomo was also accused of sexual misconduct by a female co-worker.

On Saturday, Cuomo, 51, further teased his followers, writing, "On Monday, I’ll show you what you’re not seeing from Ukraine. Free Agents need to know."

He refers to himself as a "Free Agent" on his Instagram profile. In late June he posted photos of himself in Ukraine.

Cuomo in March filed an arbitration demand for $125 million, which includes remaining salary and "future lost wages."

