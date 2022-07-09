BARNEGAT: LETTER CARRIER BIT BY DOG

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
I guess Toby Keith’s saying “I ain’t as good as I once was,” doesn’t pertain to this 101-year-old woman, because her hunting skills never left her. Bertha Vickers was just coming off her 101st birthday, and decided to celebrate in her favorite way possible, in her hunting blind.
Chilling video footage shows a teenage boy rescuing a woman struggling to get out of her car after accidentally driving it into Patchogue Bay on Long Island on June 14. Anthony Zhongor, 17, watched as 18-year-old Mia Samolinski drove her Subaru Outback into the water around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
If you've ever taken your dog to the beach, they either love it or hate it. There's no in-between. Some pups could run on the sand all day long and roll around in it, which unfortunately means going home will be a sandy nightmare. Or they might like playing fetch in the water and riding the waves. Then there are dogs who absolutely hate everything about the beach. The sand, the waves, the people. But you'll never know what kind of beach babe your dog is until you take them.
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation!
Everyone remembers their first pet. Although for most of us it was probably a puppy or a goldfish. For one fortunate little boy, one of his first pets is a beautiful horse named Maple (or MayMay as he affectionately calls her) and their bond is so unique. The little one is fearless when it comes to the massive animal, especially in a video that's blown up on TikTok.
A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
Fifteen orphaned ducklings have found an unlikely but experienced foster dad: a 15-year-old Labrador retriever called Fred. Fred may not look the part, but he is a practiced duck parent. Several times, the dog has taken an orphaned group of ducklings under his furry wing. According to SWNS, in 2018, Fred, then 10, acted as a surrogate parent to nine orphaned ducklings. A year later, Mountfitchet Castle in Essex, England — where Fred is the resident dog — posted on Facebook that Fred looked after another group of ducklings left without parents.
That’s a unique match up if I’ve ever seen one. White-tailed deer are a favorite of many outdoor enthusiasts. They taste great, provide a unique and challenging hunt, and are just a beautiful creature. Everyone loves seeing a nice mature buck too. It’s hard to beat seeing an...
TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- A pair of cows were spotted moving through yards in Toms River on Friday morning.The Lakewood Scoop posted videos showing the black-and-white cows around Cox Cro Road.Police were called.It's unknown where the cows came from or if they were wrangled.
A Japanese manga artist has spent a year collecting the 179 pebbles, 32 pieces of glass and one nut that got stuck in the sole of his shoe. Neruno Daisuki took to Twitter to show off his collection which he went to painstaking lengths to collect over the past year by using a toothpick to remove them from his shoe.
This puppy was discovered all alone on the beach, sitting on a sunchair in Sri Lanka. When this woman and her partner spotted her all alone, she won over their hearts, and they had to take her with them on their travel adventures. Although the couple had never owned a dog before and were only visiting Sri Lanks for a couple of months, they knew they would find a way to make it work.
Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
The Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, captured a critically-endangered Bornean orangutan birth on camera. Sari the orangutan gave birth on June 19 in front of a delighted crowd at Schönbrunn Zoo — the zoo's first orangutan birth in 20 years. Footage from the moment shows the 13-year-old...
A good dog bed isn't necessarily something that reveals itself until your dog has experienced a bad one. That was the case for Max, my dog, when Yeti released the Trailhead Dog Bed in 2019. He was the lucky Gear Patrol pup to put it through its paces — and we found out that it's more than worthy of the Yeti name.
What a stunner! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Khan, a 2 years old Plott Hound mix from Warwick, Rhode Island. He is neutered, current on his vaccines, housetrained, crate trained, and has gone through basic obedience training. Khan is a sweet pooch that gets along with other dogs, is loved by kids, and he’s even friendly to cats.
Three lions trying to cross a river in Botswana learn in a hurry who owns the pool in a video posted on Youtube by Latest Sightings on Tuesday. A furiously charging hippo sends the big cats scrambling in each of the cardinal directions, nearly chomping down on one lion’s backside.
