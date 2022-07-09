BARNEGAT: LETTER CARRIER BIT BY DOG

If you've ever taken your dog to the beach, they either love it or hate it. There's no in-between. Some pups could run on the sand all day long and roll around in it, which unfortunately means going home will be a sandy nightmare. Or they might like playing fetch in the water and riding the waves. Then there are dogs who absolutely hate everything about the beach. The sand, the waves, the people. But you'll never know what kind of beach babe your dog is until you take them.

