ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Two injured in crash on Tellico Lake

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHhhX_0gaED4mp00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after two personal water crafts collided at Tellico Lake according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The accident occurred near Clubhouse Point. Both individuals were taken to the UT Medical Center. The TWRA is investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

While no fatalities have been reported in this incident, there have been 17 boating related fatalities in Tennessee this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Powerlines down after tree falls on Northshore roadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A tree fell on S. Northshore Drive on Monday morning knocking over some powerlines. The tree fell near Madison Grove Lane and the Northshore Heights: Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility. Drivers in the area should expect delays as crews work to remove the tree from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bicyclist transported to hospital after striking truck on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bicyclist was transported to a local hospital after colliding with a truck and being thrown onto the road Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. At approximately 7:50 a.m., the bicyclist, a 53-year-old man, was traveling north on the right shoulder of Chapman Highway...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland issued a release to WVLT News, which said that around 7 a.m. officers responded to a home on Mossy Oaks Lane to investigate a self-inflicted gunshot. Officers arrived on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to overnight fire at former Knoxville College dormitory building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a local college to extinguish a fire that occurred overnight Sunday morning. At 12:32 a.m., Knox County 911 received a report of a building on fire at Knoxville College. Upon arrival at 901 Knoxville College Drive, crews discovered a fire on the second floor of one of the former dormitory buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WYSH AM 1380

MCSO, TBI investigating after woman’s body found

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson says that a female body was discovered Thursday at a residence on Shady Grove Road in the Lancing community of Morgan County. Johnson said the manner of death is not known, but that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI are investigating.
LANCING, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Traffic Accident#The Ut Medical Center#Twra
wvlt.tv

Crash on I-40 E in Roane County causes major congestion

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash near Rockwood in Roane County caused several miles of backups Monday afternoon. The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-40 East at mile marker 342 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. As a result, the eastbound right lane and right shoulder were blocked.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crash on the Oak Ridge Highway causes lane closures, traffic delays

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A early Monday crash on the Oak Ridge Highway caused traffic delays as crews worked to clear the debris. The incident appeared to involve a tractor-trailer carrying packages. The Oak Ridge Police Department shared an alert around 5:20 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville man looks to return hero’s plaques

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County man said he found something in his mom’s garage after she passed and now he wants to return it, but doesn’t know who the owner is. Jim Carey said his mother passed a few years ago, and now he was trying...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WATE

Suspect arrested after assault in West Knoxville bar parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 28-year-old Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident earlier this month in the parking lot of a West Knoxville sports bar, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The suspect, identified as Daquan Markese Wright...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jack-knifed tractor-trailer causes delays on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A jack-knifed tractor-trailer on I-40 East caused mile-long delays and lane closures Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. Crews are working to recover the traitor-trailer and reopen lanes.
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Celebrate local artisans at the Gatlinburg Craftsman’s Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gatlinburg Craftsman’s Fair runs until July 17th at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair includes over 100 vendors from all across the country, live music every day at noon and at 3pm, and includes entry for the duration of the fair with a single day purchase (if you visit the multi-day pass booth). With live demonstrations and a multitude of activities for all ages the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair is ready to welcome locals and visitors alike.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy