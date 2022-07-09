Georgia Reps demand university take action on website identifying pregnancy centers
By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
2 days ago
Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and Jody Hice (R-Ga.) on Friday sent a letter to the head of the University of Georgia, urging him to ensure that the university's resources will not be used to "target crisis pregnancy centers." Driving the news: The letter comes after Fox News published a...
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday said companies should consider the "danger that [Gov.] Brian Kemp poses to the life and welfare of women" in Georgia when doing business there. The big picture: Georgia's law banning abortions as early as six weeks — when many people might not...
Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
Arizona educators can begin teaching in public schools while still earning a college degree under a new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday. The big picture: The new law, which aims to alleviate the state's teacher shortage, is one of a number of the drastic measures states are taking to ease the general labor shortage.
“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
As the owner of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, Diane Derzis has seen many patients come through the doors of the Pink House. For her, the toughest ones to treat have been the ones who never believed in the right to abortion. "Many of these young women were home-schooled by evangelical...
A 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated was forced to leave her home state of Ohio to get an abortion. News of the girl's situation came three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which has protected a woman's right to abortion since the 1970s, the Indianapolis Star Tribune reported.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abortion rights in the U.S. are at the forefront of American politics right now. With the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, two new studies from The Ohio State University are offering insight into what that could mean for women, especially those who will be forced to cross state lines.
The Supreme Court's decision to end the federal right to an abortion has placed a spotlight on governors races across the country, especially in states such as Ohio, where strict abortion bans quickly took effect. The issue is also animating the state's Senate race, with the two major party nominees...
July 6 (UPI) -- A Mississippi court has rejected a request from the state's last abortion clinic to prevent a trigger law from taking effect, handing women rights a defeat and forcing the health center to shut down by the end of Wednesday. The ruling by Special Chancellor Debbra Halford...
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has felt like a gut punch -- not only because women deserve every opportunity that men have, but because I had an abortion 15 years ago. Mine is not the kind of story that any mother who has been in...
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said...
July 11 (Reuters) - With its excellent academic and music programs, Oberlin College in Ohio seemed like a perfect fit for Nina Huang, a California high school student who plays flute and piano and hopes to eventually study medicine or law.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general says a total abortion ban that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced and Louisiana’s attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions even while a ban there is temporarily blocked, as states grapple with long-halted laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state...
The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday released guidance saying that health providers who perform abortions in emergency situations are protected under federal law regardless of what bans are in place in their states. Why it matters: The move is aimed at giving assurances to abortion providers who...
Early in the pandemic, scores of Americans bought pulse oximeters to help determine how sick they were while infected with COVID-19, but new research finds the devices often miss dangerously low blood oxygen levels in Black veterans. This is not the first time such inaccuracies have been spotted in Black...
Comments / 0