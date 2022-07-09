ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Reps demand university take action on website identifying pregnancy centers

Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and Jody Hice (R-Ga.) on Friday sent a letter to the head of the University of Georgia, urging him to ensure that the university's resources will not be used to "target crisis pregnancy centers." Driving the news: The letter comes after Fox News published a...

Axios Atlanta

Breakdown of Georgia's state Supreme Court

Data: Bren­nan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
NBC News

Abortion divides Ohio Senate candidates along party lines

The Supreme Court's decision to end the federal right to an abortion has placed a spotlight on governors races across the country, especially in states such as Ohio, where strict abortion bans quickly took effect. The issue is also animating the state's Senate race, with the two major party nominees...
Federal judge blocks Arizona's 'personhood' abortion law

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said...
Arizona, Louisiana among states grappling over abortion bans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general says a total abortion ban that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced and Louisiana’s attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions even while a ban there is temporarily blocked, as states grapple with long-halted laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Pulse oximeters often miss low blood oxygen levels in Black patients

Early in the pandemic, scores of Americans bought pulse oximeters to help determine how sick they were while infected with COVID-19, but new research finds the devices often miss dangerously low blood oxygen levels in Black veterans. This is not the first time such inaccuracies have been spotted in Black...
