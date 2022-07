This Sunday, July 10, breakfast is going to be the most important meal of the day and many days to come! A benefit brunch for liver transplant recipient Jason Jurgens will be held at the Wilmot Community Center from 10 am until 1 pm. Enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, muffins, and fresh fruit. Bring your free-will offering and your family and friends. A silent auction will also be conducted for prizes. Bid on one of two pork bundles donated by Ol’ Mill Meats, a $200 beef bundle donated by the Corona Fire Department, or a Wheeler Tank wildlife firepit ring — a $300 value.

MILBANK, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO