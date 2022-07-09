Portion of Old Highway 431 closing July 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Highway 431 is clear after an 18-wheeler overturned near Caldwell Lane on Monday afternoon. One of the northbound lanes was closed and both of the southbound lanes were shut down for some time. According to Huntsville Police Department Sergeant Rosalind White, there were no injuries.
Motorists traveling on U.S. 231/431 near Meridianville should be extra cautious this week as Huntsville Utilities crews work on utility pole replacement in the area. The utility said it will close the southbound lane of the highway between Meridianville Bottom Road and Countess Road from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each weekday, starting Tuesday.
The following is a story that ran in our sister-paper The Decatur Daily on Sunday. It examines the rapid growth in Limestone County, which includes the western section of Madison. It also looks at the expansion of residential homes in east Limestone County near Madison.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught. On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning. It happened about 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 431 near East Main Street in Albertville. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He's not being identified at this time as officials notify family. Albertville...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in southern Huntsville Monday afternoon. Huntsville Fire said multiple units were sent to Balwin Drive just before 2 p.m. Monday, one of the first trucks on the scene said they noticed fire through the attic and roof.
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food pantries across north Alabama need donations. Albertville Public Library Director, Reagan Deason, said this is the lowest supply they’ve seen. “We have come out of another school year were almost through summer,” Deason said. “We are picked apart. I mean we’re down to a...
The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville. Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested for home repair fraud by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, was recently arrested in June for two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of home repair fraud in Decatur.
The Humane Society of Lincoln County animal shelter has stopped providing services. Huntsville’s WAFF says that Lincoln County and the city of Fayetteville entered a new budget year, without enough funding to keep the shelter running the way it needs to. Fayetteville City administrator Keith Owens says budget cuts...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since January 2011, Free 2 Teach is a nonprofit organization in Huntsville that provides free supplies for school teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems (Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County). Teacher shopping hours are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:15 p.m. -...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Land Trust of North Alabama is planning another big acquisition of land, this time in Jackson County – a 91-acre space covering a portion of Paint Rock River. It’s the second aspiring expansion of the conservation group after they successfully purchased a...
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper wants the council to consider lifting the city's ban on fireworks and appeared to discourage people in a social media post, just before the Fourth of July weekend, from reporting violations of the ban to police. Fellow council members Jacob Ladner, Carlton McMasters and Kyle...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tennessee man is facing attempted burglary charges for attempting to break into a house while the owner was home. 38-year-old, Joshua Wayne Emerson from Pulaski is facing a second-degree attempted burglary charge in addition to an outstanding third-degree burglary charge. The Limestone County...
The family of Jackie Reed has confirmed her death Sunday night. To many, Reed was known as a familiar face and frequent speaker at Huntsville City Council meetings. She began running for political office in the late 1980s and continued running for either Huntsville mayor or a seat on the City Council, though she never served.
