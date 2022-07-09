ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 85 cents a dozen

By Kathryn Hubbard
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating its 85th birthday by offering a week of deals and giveaways.

Customers who buy a dozen doughnuts on Friday will be able to get an additional dozen doughnuts for 85 cents. The store limits four and one online. Customers can use the promo code 85YEARS to redeem online.

According to the company, starting Monday and continuing through Thursday, “every participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will randomly select multiple guests each day to receive a Krispy Kreme 85th birthday card worth free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month through June 2023. A total of 8,500 years of free doughnuts will be given away.”

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, customers can enter by going to a store or online by making a purchase and filling out an entry form. Winners will be informed via email on July 16.

Winners will need to pick up their prize punch card at a Krispy Kreme location. Click here and search your location to find a participating location.

