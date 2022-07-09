ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Police chief condemns anti-Semitic incidents that include a threat to the mayor

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
The Venice Police chief said the department is investigating anti-Semitic flyers and a threatening email sent to the mayor.

Anti-Semitic flyers were left in the driveways of Venice homes on June 25, and Mayor Ron Feinsod received a threatening email filled with slurs on July 2, which prompted Chief Charlie Thorpe to post on Facebook.

In his post, Thorpe said the anti-Semitic messages were sent to stir fear and anger, and he's struggled with giving it any public platform or acknowledgement.

"We don’t want this hate anywhere in our city, and we stand with our community members and our faith leaders in condemning these efforts to spread hate propaganda," Thorpe said in the post.

Previous coverage:Sarasota police investigate distribution of anti-Semitic flyers placed in several neighborhoods

Statewide incidents:Discovery of anti-Semitic flyers outside homes across Florida leads to call for federal probe

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 91 anti-Semitic incidents in Florida during 2022.

Twenty of these incidents include anti-Semitic flyer distribution, which Thorpe said is connected to one extremist group.

Four of these incidents, not including the threatening email to Feinsod, occurred in Sarasota County, according to the ADL.

  • June 25: anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Venice
  • April 17: anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Sarasota
  • March 26: anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Sarasota
  • Feb. 11: anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Sarasota

The flyers contain similar themes that span anti-Semitism and white supremacy. The flyers usually include a phrase of "Every aspect of ... is Jewish" and blame topics such as immigration trends, the Ukraine-Russia war or "Disney child grooming" on the Jewish community.

The police department is investigating the incident, but Thorpe said the extremist group is protected under freedom of speech. He said unless there's a threat that can be considered an assault, the incidents are considered to be hate speech.

"We have to understand that there's a speech aspect to it that is lawful as well," Thorpe said. "It's kind of a constitutional issue for us to be in the middle of that. We do our best to make sure our community feels safe and feels protected."

