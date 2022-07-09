ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA resolves technical issue preventing riders from adding money to CharlieCards

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says it has resolved an issue that prevented riders from adding money to CharlieCards. The agency tweeted shortly before 1:55 p.m. that riders are not being allowed to add cash or credit/debit value to CharlieCards at fare vending machines in MBTA...

www.wcvb.com

nbcboston.com

RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
HINGHAM, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center fountains run dry from drought? #cityofquincy #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Kim Jong Koch Plaza’s lesser fountains go dry. Unclear if this was done to save water given this summer’s every worsening drought or...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate Stabbing in Roxbury

A portion of Nubian Square remains closed at this hour as Boston police investigate an early morning stabbing. Boston EMS confirms that one person was transported from the scene and taken to a local hospital. Officers can be seen investigating the incident that happened at the corner of Ruggles and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Charliecard#Charliecards#Newscenter 5#Mbta Orange Line#The Wellington Yard#Chinese#Crrc#Dc
universalhub.com

Centre Street in Jamaica Plain was so pedestrian today, and it was great

From Jackson Square to the Monument, Centre Street in Jamaica Plain today was turned into the sort of long block party that previously only Newbury Street in the Back Bay had had (more are planned for other major streets this summer). With no cars allowed on Centre Street, what better...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
STONEHAM, MA
WCVB

Rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington under investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts is under investigation Monday. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
WILMINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
westfordcat.org

Increased water restrictions to take effect in Westford

REGION — Following lower than normal rainfall since March, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has entered a significant drought, resulting in increased mandatory water restrictions for residents. Westford enters significant drought. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the change from a mild drought to...
WESTFORD, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

