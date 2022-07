Wales wing Alex Cuthbert is out of the Test series decider against South Africa on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.And Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will hope the bad news ends there as his players prepare for the Cape Town showdown.Captain Dan Biggar took a blow to his shoulder during the 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein and went off just after half-time, while prop Dillon Lewis departed the action with an arm problem.⬇️Update from 🇿🇦Pob lwc with your recovery Cuthy pic.twitter.com/7qYQK36G2N— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 11, 2022Cuthbert was forced off after just 17 minutes, being replaced by Josh...

